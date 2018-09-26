That's stature and decorum! — Lee Yew Meng

SEPTEMBER 26 — During the opening address of the Negri Sembilan state legislative assembly sitting on Monday, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir hoped that our country would never again have to experience the extreme abuse of power and misappropriation of funds (of that magnitude).

He was very disappointed that it was allowed to go on for so long and that nobody was able to take any effective action.

He was indeed grateful that the people spoke up through GE 14.

The Tuanku added that the process of public consultation needed to be increased for decision making and implementation of major development frameworks.

I was truly elated that Tuanku Muhriz spoke up the way he did (no, I am not NS born). I thought he had just demonstrated what the concept of Constitutional Monarchy means. We can only imagine how agonisingly constrained he could have felt for those immediate years before May 9 but he held on to the tenets of our constitution.

He spoke up the moment he believed appropriate! I think many will agree that’s stature and decorum.

I have on good authority to cite several critical measures credited to the ruler but actioned with no publicity, as if a matter of course.

There was a controversial Islamic preacher (Jakim payroll) who was praised as an expert by our former deputy prime minister in the rehabilitation of jailed terrorists, but was instead barred from preaching in Selangor and Johor for his “extremist Islamic viewpoints.” The issue was topical in late 2017. Actually he had already been barred from NS more than a year earlier.

In fact NS mosques have stopped using Jakim sermons for a long time. Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had recently asked that Jakim focuses on the goodwill agenda of Islam as their current activities can inadvertently “spook” even the adherents.

The state is also the leading advocate in the prevention of unilateral conversions.

I would like to think the recently “dethroned” Maldives president took a leaf from our GE 14 peaceful transition experience.

“The Maldivian people have decided what they want. I have accepted the results,” Abdulla Yameen announced over national television two days ago.

Abdulla, known for crushing dissent, was expected to win a second term with many believed from a highly rigged election. But the people spoke louder.

The US and the European Union have threatened sanctions if the election is not seen as free and fair.

Abdulla’s overtly pro-China policy didn’t work.

More re-negotiations on the concluded infrastructure/construction contracts for Chinese bureaucrats and technocrats? They will have a model soon to follow.

* Datuk Lee Yew Meng is CEO of Genovasi d.school

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.