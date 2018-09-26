Anwar: Up to MACC to probe power abuse claims against minister’s aide in PKR election

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — Any decision to take action against the Works Minister’s political secretary for allegedly abusing his position in the PKR election ultimately lies with anti-graft authorities, PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

PKR Youth coordinator Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razak lodged a report earlier today with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), alleging that Baru Bian’s senior aide has been abusing his powers to gain the support of local party leaders in Pahang.

“The news is very disturbing. We as a reform party views such transgression very seriously. However, as the matter has been lodged with the MACC, it is up to them to take the appropriate action.

“I will also talk to (Works Minister) Baru Bian tomorrow to seek his explanation on the issue,” Anwar said during a press conference at PKR headquarter here last night.

Ahmad Syukri had said Baru’s political secretary is also one of the candidates for the PKR central leadership council and was also contesting as the Bera division chief.

Baru said separately he welcomed any investigation into his aide, who was accused of abusing his position as a public servant by promising to give contracts worth RM20,000 and allocations amounting to at least RM300,000 during a meeting with local leaders on September 1 in Pahang.

Ahmad Syukri alleged that Baru’s political secretary had offered contracts for developing or repairing infrastructure worth RM20,000 to each local leader present during the meeting.