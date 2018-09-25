DBKL to reduce foreign workforce by 5-10pc in petty trading sector

DBKL workers are seen cleaning up Padang Merbok after Himpunan Rakyat Bersatu in Kuala Lumpur, September 16, 2015. DBKL has decided to reduce the foreign workforce in the petty trading sector by between five and 10 per cent. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has decided to reduce the foreign workforce in the petty trading sector by between five and 10 per cent.

The move which will be implemented with immediate effect will start with public markets in the city where foreigners trade using the licence of locals or work together with local hawkers and traders, said DBKL Socio-Economic Development executive director Datuk Ibrahim Yusoff

He said that it was best not to rely on foreigners as many local people needed jobs in the petty trading sector, adding that the DBKL move was to help improve the economy of the people and the nation.

He was speaking to reporters at the Sifar Penjaja Warga Asing (Zero Foreign Hawkers) campaign organised by the Federal Territory Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association (PPPKMWP) here today.

“The Federal Territories Ministry and DBKL have found that there are still many foreigners who are active in trading. DBKL has never issued any permission or licences to foreigners and local hawkers are also prohibited from hiring foreign workers,” he said

Ibrahim said any local business operator who was found to employ foreigners as well as those carrying out business under the licence of local residents would be subjected to legal action including revocation of business licenses and fines. Their goods would also be seized under the Licensing Of Hawkers (Federal Territory Of Kuala Lumpur) By-laws 2016

Meanwhile, PPKWW Datuk Mohamad Abdullah said reducing dependency on foreigners would help to strengthen the Malay petty traders sector. — Bernama