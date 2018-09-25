Baru Bian wants aide investigated over alleged power abuse in PKR election

Works Minister Baru Bian said he wanted the investigation against Zakaria Abdul Hamid to be made thoroughly and immediately as it has implicated his ministry. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Sept 25 — Works Minister Baru Bian today welcomed any investigation after a police report was lodged against his political secretary for allegedly abusing his powers during the PKR election.

Baru said he wanted the investigation against Zakaria Abdul Hamid to be made thoroughly and immediately as it has implicated his ministry.

“For me, such action if true cannot be tolerated at all, especially so when we have fought so hard against such a corrupt practice. The process of law must take its course,” the Selangau MP said in a press statement.

According to Baru, PKR Youth coordinator Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab lodged earlier today a complaint with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), accusing Zakaria of abusing his position as a public servant by promising to give contracts worth RM20,000 and allocations amounting to at least RM300,000 during a meeting with local leaders on September 1 in Pahang.

Ahmad Syukri alleged that during the meeting, Baru’s political secretary had offered contracts for developing or repairing infrastructure worth RM20,000 to each local leader who was present.

Ahmad Syukri further claimed that the offer was also linked to the ongoing PKR polls.

He has handed over the evidence in the form of a complaint report by the first complainant, pictures related to the meeting, voice recording files and a few other attachments.