Ex-Umno leader Syed Hamid now PPBM’s elections committee chair

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Former Umno Supreme Council member Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar confirmed that he has joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He said that since joining Bersatu, he had been appointed as the party’s Elections Committee chairman.

He said he had submitted his membership application form to Bersatu vice president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who is also Kedah Mentri Besar.

“After submitting the form, I also had a meeting with Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently. I am now a member of Bersatu,” he told reporters here today.

On June 29, Syed Hamid quit Umno saying the party had lost its way and placed more importance to the preservation of leaders rather than looking into the welfare of the people.

Meanwhile, Syed Hamid, who is also Executive Advisor to the Asean Rohingnya Centre, suggested that the government come up with a specific policy on Rohingya refugees in Malaysia to address their health, education, vocational training and employment needs. — Bernama