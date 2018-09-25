BAM wants Chong Wei to rest well before returning

File picture shows Chong Wei in action against Kento Momota in the final of the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur, July 1, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — National badminton champion, Datuk Lee Chong Wei has been advised to have sufficient rest before returning to Malaysia.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said Chong Wei is so keen to return home.

“Nonetheless, we have advised him to rest longer. When he is really ready, then he will return,” he said when met by reporters after the Jalur Gemilang hand-over ceremony to the Malaysian contingent to 2018 Youth Olympic Games tonight.

Chong Wei was found having early stage nose cancer and is now being treated in Taiwan.

Mohamad Norza added that the treatment Chong Wei has been undergoing in the past two months has shown positive development.

However, he said BAM respects the decision of the family to have privacy over his health problem.

“We are always in contact, but we do not want to disturb him. Waiting for a suitable time to visit him.

“We as Malaysians prayed for him to recover and we are also giving him the private space. I am confident and believe he would have a speedy recovery,” he said. — Bernama