Malaysia targets first gold medal at Youth Olympics

Olympic Council of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Mohd Norza Zakaria aimed for at least one gold medal from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Malaysia is targeting to improve its achievement in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games with at least one gold medal.

Olympic Council of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Mohd Norza Zakaria however did not reveal the target on the specific athlete.

“I am confident the athletes taking part will bring the country’s first Olympic gold medal. Who will bring it back, I am not sure.

“I do not want them to be pressured with specific targets. I only know they will experience competing in a championship like the real Olympic Games,” he said after a Jalur Gemilang hand-over ceremony at the Argentinian Embassy here tonight.

National women’s badminton player, Goh Jin Wei has been chosen to be the flag bearer of the contingent at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina scheduled from Oct 6 to 18.

The Malaysian contingent comprises 20 athletes, from seven sports and 13 officers.

Apart from Jin Wei, other athletes who qualified on merit are Kimberly Bong and Jellson Jabilin (diving), Low Zheng Yong and Arvin Singh (swimming), Muhammad Fakhrul Abdul Aziz (athletics), Zarith Imaan Khalid and Rayna Hoh Khai Ling (gymnastics), Alice Chang Li Sian and Choong Javen (table tennis), Chong Xian Hao (triathlon) and men’s five a-side hockey. — Bernama