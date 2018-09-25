‘Entitled’? Anwar went to jail, almost defeated BN, says Fahmi

Fahmi Fadzil defended today Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s run in Port Dickson after the incumbent MP resigned to make way for the PKR president-elect to return to Parliament. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil defended today Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s run in Port Dickson after the incumbent MP resigned to make way for the PKR president-elect to return to Parliament.

Some people, including activists, have called Anwar “entitled” over the way the Port Dickson by-election was triggered, with one man even running as an independent against Anwar to protest the race.

“Anwar spent 10 years of his life behind bars because of his principles. Twice removed from political office, sent to prison on trumped up charges, and now the King has exonerated him. He helped spark Reformasi, galvanised Opposition to almost defeat BN in 2008, 2013.

“Entitled”? Fahmi tweeted.

Stevie Chan, who will run against Anwar as an independent, said a “forced” by-election violated the spirit of the democratic process and described his candidacy as an “uphill battle against political elitism, entitlement and arrogance”.

Anwar has said he merely wants to be an active backbencher and focus on parliamentary reforms, as he expressed support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration.