1MDB, once under news blackout, now exposed in ‘Billion Dollar Whale’ debut

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — “ A poster detailing the launch of the 'Billion Dollar Whale' is pictured at the entrance of Kinokuniya, Suria KLCC, Kuala Lumpur on September 17, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara Billion Dollar Whale”, a book unravelling the massive 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal, was launched in Malaysia today, months after Barisan Nasional (BN) was ousted from power in the 2018 election.

Co-author Tom Wright — a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) editor who broke the story in 2015 on US$681 million (RM2.6 billion) flowing into former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s accounts — expressed surprise at the reception of the book in Malaysia.

“We never thought the book would ever be released in Malaysia. We thought perhaps we would be selling copies from Changi Airport (in Singapore),” Wright said at the book launch at the Kinokuniya bookstore here.

Najib’s administration suppressed media coverage and local investigations of the 1MDB scandal until BN lost the 14th general election on May 9.

Wright said the 1MDB scandal would not have happened if not for fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low, the main character of “Billion Dollar Whale”. “Whale” is casino slang for high rollers.

“Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World”, which Wright co-authored with Bradley Hope, reportedly claims Low and his entourage spent US$85 million in just eight months between October 2009 and June 2010 on gambling in Las Vegas, alcohol, private jets, renting luxury yachts, and paying Hollywood celebrities and Playmates to go out with them.

“He is a phenomenally interesting character. He just graduated from Wharton (Business School) and observed how powerful sovereign wealth funds are, and wanted to do the same for Malaysia.

“He managed to get the prime minister to do [1MDB] and he managed to do some crazy unbelievable things, including getting the Chinese state companies to do corrupt deals,” Wright said.

Wright said the first few chapters of the book detail Low’s background, while the rest of the book is a tell-all on dealings in the 1MDB saga.