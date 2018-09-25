Optical shop operator claims trial to stealing RM60,000 Rolex watch

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — An optical shop operator pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of stealing a Rolex watch worth RM60,000 and a few other items belonging to his ex-girlfriend, last month.

Ooi Say Keat, 29, made the plea before Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som after the charge was read out.

The man allegedly stole the watch with various other items, namely two SYL and Prada brand handbags, eight Iphone, Ipad and nd RM1,600 cash in a condominium unit at Furama Resident, Jalan Pudu about 12am on Aug 26.

The court set bail at RM6,000 with one surety and fixed Oct 15 for mention and documents submission.

Meanwhile, a housewife pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today over three counts of abusing her two children leaving scars on several parts of their bodies, in August and September.

The accused, aged 19, made the plea after the charge was read before Judge Dr Gan Chee Keong.

Based on the first three charges, the accused was charged with deliberately abusing her two years two months old daughter and a baby boy, aged six months, inflicting injuries and scars on various parts of their bodies including both left and right hands, face and legs.

She allegedly committed the offence at a house in Taman Intan Baiduri, Sentul here between 3 pm and 4 pm, between Aug 6 and Sept 18.

The court did not grant bail and fixed Oct 23 for sentencing and to enable the prosecution to prepare the facts of the case. — Bernama