Hishammuddin disagrees with Umno’s boycott of PD by-election

Former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks to reporters at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Sept 25 — Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today he personally disagreed with the party decision to boycott the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election on Oct 13.

He said the party would now have to explain to its members and supporters in the constituency what they would have to do in the by-election – vote for the opposition or stay away from the polls.

“If they vote for the opposition, they will be accused of having voted for the political adversary and can be subjected to disciplinary action,” the Sembrong Umno Division chief said to reporters after a gathering of the Tebrau Umno Division at Savanna Hill Resort & Hotel in Ulu Tiram here.

Hishammuddin said he believed that the Umno members in Port Dickson were seeking a clear direction from the party leadership.

“As a divisional leader, I abide by and respect the decision of the party,” he said, adding that it was all that he could do.

He also said that he had advised the party leadership to be careful when making a decision with regard to the by-election. — Bernama