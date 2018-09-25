Germany's Catholic Church apologises to victims of sexual abuse

The Catholic Church has been rocked by allegations of abuses occurring over decades— Reuters pic

BERLIN, Sept 25 — The head of the Catholic Church in Germany apologised to thousands of victims who were sexually abused as children by clerics over a 70-year period.

"For too long in the Church we have looked away, denied, covered up and didn't want it to be true," Cardinal Reinhard Marx, chairman of the German Bishops' Conference said today.

Earlier this month, German magazine Der Spiegel quoted a leaked copy of a study that revealed that 1,670 clerics and priests had sexually abused 3,677 minors, mostly boys, in the country between 1946 and 2014. — Reuters