Melaka allocates RM200,700 as Sukma incentive

The Sukma flag is taken down at the closing ceremony of the 19th Sukma edition at Perak Stadium, Ipoh September 22, 2018 — Farhan Najib Yusoff

MELAKA, Sept 25 — The Melaka state government is allocating RM200,700 as incentive for the state’s 54 athletes and 16 coaches who achieved excellent performance at the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Perak.

State Communication, Multimedia and Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Kerk Chee Yee who is also the state’s chef de mission said the incentive was an initial gesture to ensure Melaka improves its Sukma performance in future apart from assisting their career as athletes.

“We have placed our high hopes on all athletes to display even better performance at the 20th Sukma in Johor in two years time,” he said at a press conference in the State Sports Council here today.

In the 2018 Sukma, Melaka were placed 11th in the medal tally with 18 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Ker said state government was rewarding Sukma gold medal winners with RM5,000 each for individual athlete, RM2,500 for doubles athlete, RM2,000 for trios and RM1,000 for team events.

He said silver medalist would receive RM3,000 for each individual winners, RM1,500 for doubles players, RM1,500 for trios and RM750 for team athletes. Bronze medalists would be rewarded RM1,500 as individual athlete, RM800 for doubles, RM800 each for trios and team player will each receive RM500. — Bernama