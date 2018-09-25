MACC summons Rosmah for questioning tomorrow, may face arrest

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya in this file picture taken on June 5, 2018. She is expected to record her statement at MACC tomorrow. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have called on Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to record her statement at its headquarters tomorrow in investigations on SRC International.

Sources close to investigations told Malay Mail the wife of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak could be arrested on the spot after MACC records a short statement from her at around 10am tomorrow.

The source said she will be questioned in money laundering-related cases, where investigators believe funds from SRC International, a former unit of state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was used to purchase supplement products.

“Investigators are expected to question her on the purchase of hormone-based anti-ageing products from the United States worth over RM1 million and several other purchases.

“Chances are high she will be picked up after the statement recording and brought to court the following day to be charged,” the source said.

When contacted, Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent confirmed MACC had contacted his client.

MORE TO COME