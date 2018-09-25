Ringgit ends easier against US dollar

A customer counts her ringgit notes outside a money changer at the central business district in Singapore August 25, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 —The ringgit ended easier against the US dollar today on lack of buying momentum, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit fell to 4.1350/1390 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1270/1310.

FXTM Global Head of Currency Strategy and Market Research, Jameel Ahmad, said the ringgit trended lower in line with its regional counterparts on renewed trade tensions between the United States and China

Referring to Beijing’s decision to call off trade discussions with Washington and US President Donald Trump’s threat of further tariffs on Chinese goods, he said investors overall had taken the development as an indicator that there was still risk of further escalation in trade tensions.

“This remains a large threat to investor appetite for emerging markets and has weighed on the ringgit,” Jameel said.

The local note also traded lower against a basket of currencies.

It depreciated against the yen to 3.6638/6677 against yesterday’s close of 3.6632/6678 and was lower against the euro at 4.8644/8699 from 4.8575/8626.

The local currency fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0273/0309 from 3.0246/0279 and declined against the British pound to 5.4400/4465 from 5.4146/4215 yesterday. — Bernama