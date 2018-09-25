‘Billion Dollar Whale’ makes huge splash at Malaysian launch

Eager readers wait in line to purchase the book 'Billion Dollar Whale', the latest exposé on Jho Low, in Kinokuniya, Suria KLCC September 25, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Over 300 people had waited at the Kinokuniya bookstore here today for the chance to get their hands on Billion Dollar Whale, the tell-all book on fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and his involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Teacher Aimi Masdiyana Mukhtar, 54 said the book has become part of Malaysian history and is a must-have for her.

“Malaysians have the right to know what really transpired in the (1MDB) scandal. It is considered a must-have for me as it sheds a light on the whole story.

“It is also important to understand that the book details how greed and manipulation can lead to disastrous results. Its message and content will remain forever archived in Malaysian history along with the whole 1MDB saga,’’ she said when met at the book’s launch at the store.

Aimi was among hundreds who lined up from as early as 1.30pm to buy the book during the launch at 4pm.

Shalini Kumar, 32, a senior writer with a local publication, saw the book launching as progress for the pursuit of truth in what had transpired in the 1MDB scandal.

“The book launching is somewhat bittersweet. This is because we try to expose it (1MDB scandal), but we were punished for it.

“What we cover only touches the surface. The book tells the whole story,’’ she said.

Shalini explained that she was a former staff writer for the financial news portal The Edge, which covered the 1MDB saga extensively.

For Fatimah Begum, 65, the book is a “national treasure” and should be appreciated for the in-depth details it provides into the massive 1MDB financial scandal.

“I was excited to get the book and I don’t mind waiting in line for hours as it is worth it. I have been following the whole saga since it was reported in Sarawak Report although it was only in bits and pieces.

“The book goes more in-depth and tells the whole story. It is something we Malaysians have been waiting for a long time,’’ she said.

The book is written by Wall Street Journal journalists, Tom Wright and Bradley Hope.