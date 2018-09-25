Malaysia can win Miss Universe this year, says Elaine Daly

Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 Jane Teoh has undergone a major transformation. — Pix by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 Jane Teoh’s rapid transformation from girl next door to polished beauty pageant will serve her well in the bid to be crowned Miss Universe, says national director Elaine Daly.

“We take the girls in very raw — some had no experience in public speaking and catwalk. Our whole idea is from ugly duckling to swan, from super raw to super groomed,” Daly told Malay Mail.

Those who follow Teoh on Instagram would be able to see how the finance and accounting student has grown since she was crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 in January.

“She’s a lot more polished and groomed. She speaks better and that’s the kind of person we want to send, someone who can represent Malaysia on all different levels,” said Daly, who has been national director for the past three years.

With less than three months to go before the 67th edition of the annual international beauty pageant in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec 17, Daly believes the Penangite has the goods to take home the crown.

“She’s looking amazing and she’s tall, so she will be at the same par as the Latinos and other Asian delegates.

“You’ll never know. Anything can happen — Malaysia might just win this year,” the 41-year-old ex-beauty queen said.

According to Daly, Teoh’s preparations for the upcoming beauty pageant include catwalk training, grooming and makeup classes, and public speaking sessions.

The 20-year-old also took speech and drama classes with multi talented actor, host and comic Edwin Sumun, best known for his alter-ego Shelah.

"Jane has weekly mentoring sessions with me where we talk about building confidence, instilling values, coming out with different campaigns that will propel her to the same level as her competitors worldwide so when Malaysia gets there, she's in it to win it.

"That's the mentality I tell all the girls. You're not just going there to be another pretty face and to fill up space," she said.

“That’s the mentality I tell all the girls. You’re not just going there to be another pretty face and to fill up space,” she said.

Daly, who gave birth to her second baby four months ago, said this is an interesting year for the Miss Universe pageant.

“This year is the first time a transgender contestant is taking part from Spain.

“It’s exciting times. Obviously, we are evolving and being very acceptable to women from all different kinds of society to take part,” said the mum of two.

Daly met with members of the press this afternoon to announce the launch of Muca, an affordable Malaysian-based skincare line formulated in South Korea that will be sold online globally.

The Muca brand director said the beauty line is the official skincare sponsor for the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.