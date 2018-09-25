Unruly members at Johor PKR polls will be arrested, state police chief warns

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (right) said who causes a commotion or disrupts the peace at the PKR polls in the state this Sunday will be arrested. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 25 — Anyone who causes a commotion or disrupts the peace at the PKR polls in the state this Sunday will be arrested, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd warned.

He told Malay Mail today the police are committed to maintaining public order during the polls held in 26 PKR divisions statewide.

“I have ordered all district police chiefs to monitor the election process to ensure that any confrontational situations are avoided,” he said when contacted.

Mohd Khalil said police will arrest on the spot any party member found to be causing problems during the election process or even disrupting public order.

“I believe that most of the PKR members in Johor are mature and will conduct themselves rationally during the election process,” said Mohd Khalil.

Last Saturday, the party polls in Kedah and Penang turned chaotic and had to be postponed due to issues with the newly introduced electronic voting (e-voting) system.

Yesterday, Johor PKR chairman Hassan Abdul Karim said the state’s party elections will continue as planned despite problems with the e-voting system.