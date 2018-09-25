Malaysia leads discussion on transnational crime at 18th SOMTC, says deputy minister

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (centre) said Malaysia is leading a discussion on three major areas of transnational crime, namely human trafficking, sea piracy and money laundering at the 18th Asean Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — Malaysia is leading a discussion on three major areas of transnational crime, namely human trafficking, sea piracy and money laundering at the 18th Asean Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC).

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said the three areas of crime were not only faced by Malaysia but also all Asean countries.

He said seven other transnational crimes namely terrorism, cyber crime, drug trafficking, international economic crime, firearms smuggling, smuggling of wildlife and logs would also be discussed during this annual meeting.

“We hope this meeting will help find ways to tackle transnational crimes. We will try our level best to minimise the problems,” he told a press conference after opening the SOMTC here today.

Also present was Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim.

Themed “Ensuring Security, Peace and Prosperity of Asean”, the four-day meeting until Sept 28 is a key platform for discussion on regional security issues.

“The outcome of the SOMTC will be tabled at the AMMTC (Asean Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime), which will be held in Myanmar at the end of next month to be approved by Asean ministers,” said Azis.

The SOMTC is being attended by 221 delegates from Asean countries and officials from 10 dialogue partner countries namely Australia; Canada; China; India; Japan; Korea; New Zealand; Russia, and the United States as well as the European Union. — Bernama