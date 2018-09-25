Family cries foul after man dies in Johor police custody

The family of a man who died while remanded for a drug investigation is accusing state police of procedural breaches prior to his death. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 25 — The family of a man who died while remanded for a drug investigation is accusing state police of procedural breaches prior to his death.

Mohd Faizal Md Yeit, 32, was found unconscious yesterday morning in his lock-up cell in the Batu Pahat district police headquarters.

The policeman immediately called for an ambulance, but he was declared dead by the paramedics who attended to him.

His brother, Mohd Yazid Md Yeit, 50, complained that the family was not informed of Faizal’s arrest on September 18 and subsequent remand.

“And we were also informed by senior police officers from the Batu Pahat district that he died due to severe gastric, despite being sent for a medical check the night before his death,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Mohd Yazid said his brother is survived by his wife and year-old son.

He expressed suspicions over visits by senior police officials offering condolences at their family home in Taman Kota Paloh in Paloh near Kluang.

Mohd Yazid, who works in Kuala Lumpur, said he rushed to his hometown after learning of his brother’s death in police custody.

“Don’t tell us the investigation officer could not inform the family after he was arrested several days ago. Mohd Faizal’s wife only knew of his detention four days after his arrest,” said Mohd Yazid.

“My father and younger brother said that they were barred from seeing Mohd Faizal’s remains (before the post-mortem examination),” he alleged when demanding why this was done.

Mohd Yazid said they will lodge a police report tomorrow on these complaints and are considering additional reports to the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) and also the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

It is understood Mohd Faizal was arrested on September 18 on suspicion of drug possession and abuse in Yong Peng, Batu Pahat, and remanded later.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd confirmed the death and the conclusion that he died yesterday from a perforated gastric ulcer.

“The deceased, who was earlier detained under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, had a day before his death complained of a stomach pain.

“Police then brought him to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat for medical observation, where he was later released, but found unconscious in his cell the next day,” he said.

Mohd Khalil assured the family that their report would be investigated fairly and transparently, but maintained that there was no indication of abuse.

“In fact, we also found no marks on the deceased remains during an initial investigation to point at police brutality,” he said.