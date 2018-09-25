Perak Pakatan breaks pledge, gives 99-year titles to TOL holders

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the Perak state government will give 99 years titles to 3,000 temporary occupant licensee (TOL) in the state. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 25 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Perak state government said it will issue 99-year titles to 3,000 temporary occupant licensees (TOL), breaking its election promise to give freehold titles.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the recipients are located at Kerian, Larut Matang & Selama, Manjung, Hilir Perak and Bagan Datuk districts.

“These licensees will be given their titles immediately,” he said, adding that he would personally present the titles to recipients.

Speaking to reporters at a workshop here today to discuss how to implement Perak PH’s 14th general election manifesto, Ahmad Faizal said some of the licensees have had TOL for half a century.

Ahmad Faizal said the workshop’s discussion outcomes would be compiled and forwarded to the PH leadership council for further deliberation.

“Thankfully the state and federal government is on the same page. But the final decision (on how to implement) will take some time,” he said.

Earlier in his keynote address, Ahmad Faizal reiterated his administration’s stand that the state was committed to implementing all promises made during the 14th general election.

“I understand the concern among the rakyat when the issue of giving freehold titles was raised during my winding up speech at the State Assembly in July.

“I assure you I do not intend to back out of the manifesto but during the process of implementing the manifesto, various views crop up which warrants us to look deeper into it,” he said.

He stressed that implementing PH’s election promises must be based on the Federal Constitution and the rule of law.

He hoped the workshop would be discussed from the perspective of love for the country, and not narrow racial interests, party politics, or the agenda of certain groups.

“It is our responsibility to find ways to unite the people and not to amplify the split,” he said.

The half-day workshop titled “Hala Tuju & Masa Depan Negeri Perak: Keadilan Sosial and Demokrasi” (The Direction and Future of Perak: Social Justice and Democracy) was moderated by Assoc Prof Dr Fakhruldin Mohd Hashim.