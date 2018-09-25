Petronas, TiME Marine to jointly develop new technology

Petronas and TiME Marine Services Sdn Bhd will jointly develop a new technology to find innovative and economic solutions in sludge treatment to recover hydrocarbon onshore. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Petronas and TiME Marine Services Sdn Bhd will jointly develop a new technology to find innovative and economic solutions in sludge treatment to recover hydrocarbon onshore.

TiME Marine Services, a multi-services company for the oil and gas industry is the winner of the third Petronas Technology Challenge, announced at the 4th Malaysia Oil and Gas Services Exhibition and Conference (MOGSEC 2018) held here today.

In a statement, the national hydrocarbon custodian said TiME Marine Services’ winning technology proposal featured the application of non-toxic and environment-friendly nanotechnology chemicals, capable of liquefying sludge and heavy wax.

The nanoparticles will separate the emulsions into oil and water, which allows for an optimised recovery of hydrocarbon, and at the same time, clean the discharged effluents to meet environmental quality standards.

The solution offered a cost-effective treatment of sludge from the crude oil and petroleum product tanks to generate additional value creation from the recovered hydrocarbon, said Petronas.

The technology will also bring benefits to Petronas by introducing better health, safety and environment standards for operation, as well as reducing unplanned loss profit opportunity.

“As part of the programme, we will provide TiME Marine Services with the platform to apply the winning technology at Petronas’ assets, as well as proprietary information to jointly develop and commercialise the technology,” it added.

Petronas Technology Challenge is a unique opportunity provided by the national oil company to seek innovative solutions for the oil and gas industry’s complex business challenges, via an open crowdsourcing platform.

Meanwhile, at the event today, Petronas also launched two new Technology Challenges, on effective tool managing corrosion under insulation and total technical solution of chloride-induced corrosion. — Bernama