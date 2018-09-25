Report: Anwar says tough stand on ‘project for votes’ was warning

KR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today explained that he was merely warning candidates in the party’s elections against offering projects in exchange for votes when he made the remark in Sabah on Sunday. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today explained that he was merely warning candidates in the party’s elections against offering projects in exchange for votes when he made the remark in Sabah on Sunday.

Malaysiakini reported that Anwar gave the explanation when reporters asked him today how many PKR election candidates were involved in making such offers.

“It was more of a reminder and warning, as certain people have conveyed their views to me.

“My responsibility is to remind those who have positions not to canvass for votes in exchange for consideration,” he was quoted saying.

Anwar had said in Sabah that he would not compromise on any candidates who offered projects for support in the party polls.

“‘If you support me, you get projects’ — I know. (Incumbent PKR president) Wan Azizah Wan Ismail may be nicer but when I take over (as president), I’ll lesing (beat) you,” he was reported to have said.

The party election, which started last Saturday, is expected to conclude by October 28.