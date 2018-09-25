Europe eases Ryder Cup tension with laughs thanks to video

European team players pose with their Danish captain Thomas Bjorn (centre) for a group photograph ahead of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National Course at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, south-west of Paris on September 25, 2018. — AFP pic

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES (France), Sept 25 — European golfers broke the tension of Ryder Cup week with a comedy video that left none of captain Thomas Bjorn’s 12-man squad unskewered and all of them laughing at themselves.

Irish comedian and impressionist Conor Moore imitated the European players in a 10-minute video shown last night at a team meeting, players revealed today.

“Thomas made it out how it was a serious video, and then we had this press conference of Conor doing all these impressions. It was a nice little laugh,” said England’s Tommy Fleetwood, one of five Cup newcomers on this year’s team.

England’s Ian Poulter, a captain’s pick making his sixth Ryder Cup appearance, was still smiling about the impressions.

“Team Europe are great from a video perspective and a perspective of team bonding,” Poulter said. “So we had a great video clip last night, which was done by Conor, and he kind of took everyone off in the team, and it was extremely funny.

“It was hilarious. You know, just clips like that, which kind of help the team get together. Although we’re taking the Mickey out of one another, it’s quite a good way to start the week off.”

It’s a helpful icebreaker between serious moments such as when Fleetwood saw the Ryder Cup uniform he dreamed of wearing for so long.

“Walking into your room, and you’ve got all your clothes, your outfits that are lined up, and getting in the team room with all the guys, it’s really cool,” he said.

“And without a doubt, this morning, putting this on, it’s the proudest moment of my career. It’s very special.”

It was also nice to build camaraderie with his new teammates, even if it meant taking a few pokes for his long hair. He got to enjoy the dead-on impression of deadpan Francesco Molinari, the reigning British Open champion from Italy.

“I got away lightly, really. I’ve just got hair to talk about,” Fleetwood said. “Fran’s was just hilarious. I think Fran’s has made me giggle for about 10 hours now. Yeah, it was great. (Moore) was really good.

“Just how deadpan he was and just trying to make how excited he was with his deadpan tone. It was perfect, really. It was absolutely spot on. Fran’s was definitely my favourite.”

Fifth-ranked Molinari, usually stoic, was laughing as he recalled the video imitation while at an actual news conference.

“I’m actually thinking of it all the time now answering questions, trying to smile a bit more,” Molinari said.

Later he added dryly, “Can’t you tell the difference?”

Banter boosts morale

It’s learning that difference that adds light-hearted moments for another English Ryder Cup rookie, 26th-ranked Tyrrell Hatton.

“That’s one thing that the Europeans are good at, when we get in the team room, we’re obviously all in it together and get on really well,” he said. “From playing pool to table tennis, just little things like that, you just have a bit of banter, and it’s good for team spirit.

“And yeah the video was funny. It was certainly an enjoyable 10 minutes of viewing. It was just all a bit of banter and light-hearted.”

It’s a move Poulter sees as key ahead of the intense times to come.

“It’s always a very special week from a team perspective, getting to know the guys on an even more personal level than what you ever have in the past,” he said.

“We’ve got some rookies on the team, and it’s good to see those guys having fun, as well.” — AFP