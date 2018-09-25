No extremism in ‘New Malaysia’, says Anwar

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Pakatan Harapan government will not support extreme demands regardless of who makes them. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Pakatan Harapan government will not support extreme demands regardless of who makes these, said PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Citing the example of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) issue, he said groups were free to express their views and opinions.

However, he stressed that allowing space for such views should not be construed as accepting them.

“There are some super liberals who feel that their opinions must be followed and they don’t want other opinions included, but that is not the way,” he said during a question-and-answer session after delivering a lecture at the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka here today.

Anwar was replying to a question from a participant who said the change of government has given rise to issues and demands that were causing unease among some communities.

The former deputy prime minister reiterated that free speech was a key feature of the new government.

Anwar also repeated his remark that both he and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad were not in favour of advancing LGBT interests in the country as this was beyond what local society was prepared to accept.

“But because some groups held campaigns in support of this, it looked like the government gave in to their demands. But that’s not the situation. We can’t stop people from expressing their views,” he said.

“We have promised that PH will give media freedom and freedom of speech but if we don’t agree with their views, we can always come out and correct it,” he said.

On the royalty, he acknowledged that there have been expressed concerns, but stressed that Pakatan Harapan and its parties have never disputed the institution or monarchy.

Anwar said that since he does not currently have official duties, he planned to meet the country’s various royal households to explain matters to them.

“They are also facing a new situation; they only knew Umno for the longest time,” he said.