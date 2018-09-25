PKR Youth accuses minister’s political secretary of offering contracts

PKR Youth coordinator Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab today lodged a report with the MACC accusing a political secretary of a minister of abusing powers. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — PKR Youth coordinator Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) accusing a political secretary of a minister of abusing powers.

Ahmad Syukri claimed that the said individual who was deemed as a ‘senior’ contesting for a position in the party’s central leadership council and also a branch chief of having committed the offence at a meeting believed to have taken place on September 1.

“During the meeting, the political secretary had offered contracts for developing or repairing infrastructure worth RM20,000 to each local leader who was present.

“The said individual also informed that he would receive an allocation of RM300,000 from another ministry that has to be spent by the end of this year as well as contracts from a different ministry to be distributed to the local leaders,” he said.

Speaking to the press outside the MACC headquarters here after lodging the report, he said the information was obtained through a file in a pen-drive given to him by a complainant yesterday (Sept 24).

Ahmad Syukri further claimed that the offer was also linked to the ongoing PKR polls.

He has handed over the evidence in the form of a complaint report by the first complainant, pictures related to the meeting, voice recording files and a few other attachments.

He also hoped that MACC could conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. — Bernama