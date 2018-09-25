BNM has RM3b loans for SMEs, says Guan Eng

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today that BNM has allocated about RM3 billion in loans for SMEs. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — The central bank has allocated about RM3 billion in loans for small and medium enterprises, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

The loans, managed by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) assistant governor Abu Hassan Aishari Yahaya, is readily available to assist SMEs in setting up and developing their businesses.

“There are claims that is difficult for SMEs to take up loans but this is not the case.

“There is an allocated RM3 billion for this purpose. Therefore there is no reason why it would hard for them to apply for loans,” he told the media at the Finance Ministry here today.

Lim said BNM is ready to assist SMEs on the matter and should there be any banks that are not cooperative, a complaint can be lodged.

“We want the RM3 billion to be loaned through the channels provided to the SMEs and should there be any problems, they can lodge a complaint,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abu Hassan said BNM will also create more aware on the matter and assist SMEs to strive and develop competitively.