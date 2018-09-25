Johor Sultan annoyed at English-Chinese local council letter

Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today criticised an Iskandar Puteri city councillor for writing an official letter in English and Chinese. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 25 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today criticised an Iskandar Puteri city councillor for writing an official letter in English and Chinese.

Sultan Ibrahim stressed that any official letters, involving the state government or local authorities in Johor, must be written in the national language.

“If the councillor does not know how to do his or her job, just resign. This is my warning do not make this mistake again.

“All official letters involving the state government or local councils that use the official letterhead must be written in Malay,” said Sultan Ibrahim on his official Facebook page.

The letter in English and Chinese, which was posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, invited residents to a dialogue on the demolition of road barriers in Jalan Jaya Mas and Jalan Silat Cekak 2 in Skudai.

“We have never written any official letters in two languages,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

On August 14, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reiterated in Parliament that the government’s stand was to use Bahasa Malaysia in all official matters.

Under certain circumstances, translation to other languages such as English have to be made to cater to foreigners attending official functions or events, he said.