Freehold titles are bad for government coffers, workshop on Perak Pakatan manifesto told

IPOH, Sept 25 — It is unwise for state governments to give freehold titles as it will affect its coffers, former Perak Land and Mines Department director Datuk Abu Zar Omar said.

He said when freehold titles are given, recipients are given heavy discounts on premiums to enable them to purchase the land based on market price.

“The government needs financial resources. It is true politicians want to be popular but at the end of the day, the government still has to pay the salaries of civil servants. Think of the future generations,” he said.

Abu Zar, who is now a Land Adviser with Syarikat Pengurusan Aset Bhd, a company under the Finance Ministry, was one of four panellists at a workshop here today to discuss how to implement Perak Pakatan Harapan’s 14th general election manifesto.

The workshop, entitled “Hala Tuju & Masa Depan Negeri Perak: Keadilan Sosial and Demokrasi” was moderated by Associate Professor Dr Fakhruldin Mohd Hashim.

Abu Zar, who retired in 2010, said in Selangor, the state government gave the people the 99 years title across the board.

“Even illegal settlers are given 99 years,” he said, proposing that the Perak government also give 99-year titles.

Another panellist Mohd Zainuddin Mohd Yusof said the National Land Code 1965 was adopted by all states.

“Yes under the National Land Code, land matter is under the purview of states but it is still subject to approval of National Land Council,” he said.

“Manifesto is not a promise. When the party that came up with a manifesto to win an election, the manifesto is handed over to civil servants for implementation,” he added.

Earlier, one of the participants of the workshop became agitated during the discussion.

“Most of the people who attended the workshop today do not own land. We want to know how the government is helping the people. Cost of living is escalating. The workshop should discuss about this,” he said.

Another participant also complained of not getting his village chief allowance in the past two months.

“We hope the state will put a date when allowances are given out. I am the head of a family. I need to plan for my family too,” he said.