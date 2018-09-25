See Jack Black in this new TV spot for ‘Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming ‘Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween’.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — Sony Pictures has released a new TV spot for upcoming horror comedy sequel Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween that reveals Jack Black’s return as author R.L. Stine.

The film is based on Stine’s Goosebumps series and it stars Ken Jeong, Wendi Mclendon-Covey, Chris Parnell, Madison Iseman, Ben O’Brien, Caleel Harris and Jeremy Ray Taylor.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Slappy is back to wreak more havoc this Halloween in a brand-new comedy adventure based on R.L. Stine’s 400-million-selling series of books.”

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween is set for release on October 12.