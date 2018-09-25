WSJ writer: Jho Low tried to broker meets for Dr M as olive branch

Tom Wright (pic) is in Malaysia to promote ‘Billion Dollar Whale’, a book he co-wrote with Bradley Hope, September 25, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Low Taek Jho offered to arrange meetings for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week, US journalist Tom Wright asserted today.

The co-author of Billion Dollar Whale revealed this when asked if he knew whether the fugitive financier also known as Jho Low remained in contact with the Malaysian government now that Barisan Nasional was no longer in power.

“Yes, he is. He very optimistically offered to help the current government in the US.

“(To arrange Dr) Mahathir's meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly,” Wright said while expressing incredulity at Low’s aplomb.

The Wall Street Journal writer declined to share the source of this information.

Dr Mahathir is in the US for the UNGA, which he is due to address on Friday.

MORE TO COME