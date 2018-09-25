Negri MB says wants faster, more comprehensive development of Malaysia Vision Valley

Former Negri MB Mohamad Hasan (pic) asked Aminuddin Harun to provide a more comprehensive answer on the 2019-2045 plan. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Sept 25 — Today, the first day of the second meeting of the first term of the 14th State Legislative Assembly, Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblymen entered the House and sat in the Opposition seats, as leaders of the Opposition block.

For a while, the atmosphere in the House was tense when Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau) was dissatisfied with the brief reply from Aminuddin Harun (PKR-Sikamat), who is also the Mentri Besar, on the direction of economic development in Negri Sembilan under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Mohamad who was the former mentri besar asked Aminuddin to provide a more comprehensive answer on the 2019-2045 plan and questioned Aminuddin’s reply that the projects of the previous government would be changed, including the Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV).

“I ask for an detailed explanation of the direction of the state economic development so that the economic momentum can be increased and multiplied..What kind of changes will be made (to the MVV),” he said.

In response, Aminuddin said the state government was defining the state’s Negri Sembilan’s direction for the period 2019 until 2040 to include new policies and improved versions of existing ones, based on economic needs of all sectors.

He said the state government would review the MVV project announced in the 11th Malaysian Plan (11MP), with a view of improving it and implementing it faster.

“We see that the MVV project is only focused on certain areas. We want development to be comprehensive, involving rural areas without neglecting industrial, agricultural and tourism areas, to empower and increase the income of the people,” he said.

Aminuddin said the changes will be explained in detail in the assembly sittings and the coming budget. ― Bernama