Only RM450m in consolidated revenue account as at April 30, says Accountant General

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Accountant General of Malaysia Datuk Saat Esa today said there was only RM450 million in the federal consolidated revenue account as at April 30, 2018, compared to RM11.86 billion as at December 31, 2017.

He said in a statement that the consolidated revenue account was utilised for operating expenditure and the federal government had to spend more than RM8 billion a month for emoluments and retirement benefits.

The consolidated loan account stood at RM29.2 billion as at April 30, 2018 compared to RM33.5 billion on December 31, 2017, he added.