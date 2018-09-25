Kit Siang dismisses claim Jho Low misled Najib in 1MDB scandal

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang says Najib (pic) must accept full and final responsibility for all of 1MDB’s actions as he was the former prime minister as well as finance minister even if he was not responsible for its day-to-day operations. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s claim that he was misled by the alleged mastermind of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, Low Taek Jho, does not hold water, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said today.

He said Najib was “responsible in law” over 1MDB, and must accept full and final responsibility for all of the sovereign fund’s actions as he was the former prime minister as well as finance minister even if he was not responsible for its day-to-day operations.

He added that Najib was responsible in fact because under Clause 117 of the 1MDB Memorandum and Articles of Association Agreement, the Prime Minister must give his written approval for any of 1MDB deals, including the firm’s investments or any bid for restructuring.

“How can Najib just pass the buck and claim that he was misled by Jho Low to the tune of tens of billions of ringgit of taxpayers’ funds?,” he said in a press statement, referring to Low by his nickname.

“In fact, all of Najib’s Ministers must be held responsible for aiding and abetting Najib in the 1MDB scandal and turning Malaysia into a global kleptocracy!”

He added that in 2015, the Cabinet had approved the Save 1MDB Roadmap, which was nothing but a “Save Najib Roadmap”.

Najib was recently charged with 25 counts of money laundering and power abuse involving RM2.3 billion in funds connected to 1MDB, and is currently out on bail.

“...does Shafie really believe that the book Billion Dollar Whale would exonerate Najib and he would want the book to be tendered as evidence in Najib’s trial?,” Lim said.

“It would be very interesting indeed if Shafie tenders the book as evidence in Najib’s trial on the 1MDB scandal.

“Shafie should not overlook the position where Najib was the final approving authority for all 1MDB decisions, in law and in fact.”

Lim also said that if there had not been a change in the government in the 14th general election, both recently published books on the 1MDB scandal, Billion Dollar Whale and Sarawak Report editor, Clare Rewcastlle Brown’s The Sarawak Report ― the Inside Story of the 1MDB Expose would have been banned in Malaysia.