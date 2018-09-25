Employers to fork out RM10,000 extension fee for foreign workers, minister says

Lim speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya September 25, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — Employers will have to fork out the full RM10,000 annual fee if they wish to extend the services of foreign workers — for a duration of up to three years— who have worked in the country for a decade.



Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said he had taken note of the feedback that foreign workers would not be able to afford to pay 80 per cent of the annual extension fee, which was the initial arrangement for the extension.



“It was reported in the news today that employers said their workers would not be able to bear 80 per cent of the cost and had asked to not implement the fee.



“However, we have given them leeway, which is not easy. Before this, foreign workers would have to go back. So now we let them extend their stay, but with the condition that they have to pay RM10,000,” he told a press conference held at the Finance ministry, here, today.



MORE TO COME