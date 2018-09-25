Malay Mail

Exclusive driving programme for Mazda CX-5 owners

Published 1 hour ago on 25 September 2018

Learn how to upgrade your driving skills through MazdaSports Academy's 'Advance Driving' programme.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Mazda CX-5 owners will now have a chance to upgrade their driving skills at a special “Advance Driving” programme.

Bermaz Motor’s MazdaSports Academy announced that their second “Advance Driving” ownership experience programme will be held on October 13-14 at MAEPS, Serdang.

At the “Advance Driving” programme, participants get to discover their driving potential.

They will find out what their perfect driving position is and enhance their driving ability through a dynamic driving practical course.

The ownership programme is limited to 30 Mazda CX-5 owners per day. Interested owners just need to register on Mazda Malaysia’s Facebook page.

