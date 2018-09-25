Report: MCA a ‘mosquito’ party fighting for political survival

Liow had earlier opined that Umno should be expelled from Barisan Nasional for proposing an alliance with PAS. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — MCA’s reaction in the media over the renewed possibility of an alliance between Umno and PAS is a fight for its own political survival, a political analyst told a Malay daily today.

Sinar Harian quoted Associate Professor Awang Azman Awang Pawi as saying that MCA should view the prospective alliance between Umno and PAS as a political relationship rather than one based on religion.

Awang Azman also said MCA should focus on reforming itself rather than debate about the relationship.

“MCA has to admit that it is now perceived as a mosquito party with only one parliament seat which was won through the largesse of the Malay voters.

“It has to realise that it is a small party which is dependent on the Malays and should refrain from issuing its views on the alliance in the media but discuss such matters within Barisan Nasional for a consensus,” Awang told the daily.

Commenting on MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai’s recent statement that Umno should be expelled from Barisan Nasional (BN) for the proposed alliance with PAS, Awang Azman said the statement did not reflect on MCA as a wise and experienced party.

He said MCA should instead focus on gathering support from Chinese voters who are now supporting DAP.

At MCA’s annual general assembly in Pahang yesterday, Liow repeated the call that Umno should leave BN if its forges an alliance with PAS as this contravened the spirit of moderation practised by BN.

Umno secretary general Tan Sri Annuar Musa had earlier called for Liow’s resignation as president of MCA owing to his comments on the Umno-PAS alliance which he deemed an ‘interference’.

Annuar said that Liow should follow former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s decision to resign as BN chairman and Umno president following the coalition’s defeat in the 14th general election in May.