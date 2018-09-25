Zahid: Sabah Umno to be given autonomy soon

Ahmad Zahid said Sabah Umno had requested for autonomy from Barisan Nasional at a meeting today. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 25 — Sabah Umno will be granted autonomy soon in line with its move to form a new Opposition bloc in the state, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

He said Sabah Umno had requested for autonomy from the Barisan Nasional (BN) lynchpin party in a memorandum at a meeting today.

Zahid said the party will officially endorse it at an extraordinary general meeting on September 29.

“Autonomy will be given to them. Umno in Sabah will stay and I think the coalition they are planning will take place when we endorse it at the national level,” the former deputy prime minister told reporters.

“We will announce something crucial for Umno Sabah after the supreme council endorses their request,” he said after a meeting with Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Sabah Umno liaison chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor among others.

Zahid said the party will have to formalise the state Umno’s request and include it into the party’s constitution soon.

The details of their understanding with the new Opposition coalition will also be ironed out by then.

After the May 9 polls and the shocking defeat of BN, Sabah Umno had announced it would be joining other state-based parties like Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and other BN remnants in a new Opposition coalition.