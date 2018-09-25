MACC arrests Baling MP, brother

Abdul Azeez is expected be brought to court for a remand hearing tomorrow. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and one of his brothers.



An MACC source told Malay Mail that the Umno supreme council member is being investigated over allegations of abuse of power.



Abdul Azeez and his brother were picked up at the MACC headquarters at 11.15am.



“He is being investigated for misusing his power, citing close connections with former prime minister Najib Razak in securing open government tenders for people closely connected to him, when the previous government was in power.



“He will be brought to court tomorrow for a remand application in the morning,” the source said.



On May 23, graftbusters raided three of Abdul Azeez’s properties and seized RM1.2 million worth of domestic and foreign currencies as well as other assets including jewellery and luxury watches.



The Umno Supreme Council member claimed some of the foreign currency seized belonged to Kelab Putera 1Malaysia, while another RM500,000 was meant to finance a mission to Gaza, Palestine.



The Baling MP also at that time claimed the luxury watches were mainly Chinese counterfeits of the original brands and of little consequence or value.