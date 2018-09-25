Riza Aziz’s movie firm pays US$60m in DoJ suit

Riza Aziz is the co-founder of Red Granite, the production company behind ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and ‘Daddy’s Home’. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Riza Aziz’s US production house Red Granite Pictures has paid the remainder of the US$60 million (RM248 million) settlement to end its role in the US Justice Department’s kleptocracy action linked to 1MDB.

The Variety PMC website reported this today.

It said the production company behind The Wolf of Wall Street and Daddy’s Home reached a deal with federal prosecutors in March.

The deal was made in March and the firm was meant to pay the sum in three instalments, which is has done.

The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Red Granite.

“Red Granite paid its obligation to the government in full. The company is pleased to put this matter behind it,” the firm said.

Riza, a son from Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s previous marriage before she wed Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is a co-founder of Red Granite.