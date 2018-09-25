‘Whale’ author says book set to become movie

Tom Wright (pic) is in Malaysia to promote ‘Billion Dollar Whale’, a book he co-wrote with Bradley Hope, September 25, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 ― Tom Wright said talks are ongoing to turn Billion Dollar Whale that he co-wrote into a Hollywood crime thriller.

The book focuses on fugitive financier Low Taek Jho's life and his role in the 1MDB saga.

“We are negotiating a movie deal at the moment,” Wright said during an interview here today.

On which actor would play the role of Low, he declined to say.

Wright is in town to promote his and Bradley Hope's book. A meet and greet session is scheduled for 5.30pm today, at Kinokuniya in the Kuala Lumpur Twin Tower shopping mall.

The book narrates Low's journey to becoming a friend of the Hollywood elite and powerful figures around the globe, using funds allegedly from 1MDB.