Judge delays decision on bid to include Altantuya murder evidence in civil suit

SHAH ALAM, Sept 25 — The High Court here delayed its decision today on the application by Dr Shaariibuu Setev to introduce evidence from the murder investigation of his daughter, Altantuya, for his family’s wrongful death suit against the government of Malaysia and three others.

Judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin said he needed more time to examine written submissions from both sides.

“I will deliver my decision on Monday,” he said in court today.

Dr Shaariibu, who was absent from court today, was represented by lawyers Sangeet Kaur Deo, Tan Chee Kian, Harshaan Zamani, and Rayveni Asogan.

In June 2007, Shaariibuu and Altantuya’s mother Altantsetseg Sanjaa and their two grandsons, Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga, filed the wrongful death suit seeking RM100 million in damages.

In their statement of claim, Altantuya’s family had said her death caused them to suffer mental shock and psychological trauma, entitling them to be compensated with exemplary and aggravated damages.

They named former policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, political analyst Abdul Razak Abdullah Baginda and the government of Malaysia as respondents.

Norina Bahadun from the Attorney-General’s Chambers represented the government, together with Jasmee Hameeza Jaafar, Tengku Intan Suraya, and Shaiful Nizam Shahrin.

Lawyers Kuan Chee Foo and Manjeet Singh appeared for Abdul Razak.

No lawyers appeared for Sirul and Azilah, who were both convicted and sentenced to hang for the murder.

Sirul, who fled to Australia before the final verdict, now has an arrest warrant issued against him by the Federal Court.

Abdul Razak, who was charged with abetment in the murder, was freed at the end of the prosecution’s case.

Judge Vazeer later asked for all parties to decide on trial dates for the case, stressing his intentions to put the more-than decade-old case to rest.

“Also please settle and decide on trial dates, preferably as soon as possible, as this is an 11-year old case so let’s try to complete it as soon as possible,” he added.

The court then set January 21 to 25, and Jan 28 to 31 as dates for trial.