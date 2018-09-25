In Penang, man nabbed over mum’s body dumped in septic tank

A man was arrested this morning for the gruesome murder of his mother in Kampung Sungai Burung. — iStock.com pic via AFP

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 25 ― The police arrested a 29-year-old man this morning for its investigations into the gruesome murder of his mother whose body was found in a septic tank in Kampung Sungai Burung yesterday.

Southwest district police chief Supt AA Anbalagan said the unemployed man was picked up at 8.45am.

“He was arrested in front of the Health Department office in Jalan Air Putih in Balik Pulau,” he told reporters today.

He said the suspect has admitted to killing his mother after a heated argument and to being intoxicated from inhaling petrol fumes earlier.

Initial investigations revealed that he stabbed and slashed 63-year-old Faridah Hashim on her neck in the kitchen of their house.

It is believed that he then dumped her body inside the 1.5m deep septic tank behind the house.

“The suspect will be brought to the Magistrates’ Court for a remand order tomorrow morning,” Anbalagan said.

The man has two previous records of causing hurt to his sister.

Faridah went missing on September 20 and her daughter filed a missing persons report on the morning of September 21.

She was last seen on September 19 alone at home with her son, who lived with her.

Her son-in-law found Faridah’s body in the septic tank at 2.30pm yesterday while searching for her whereabouts.

A knife believed to be the murder weapon was found near the septic tank.