PKR sec-gen must take blame for poll chaos, says Dr Afif

PKR Youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin (pic) says PKR’s secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail must take responsibility for problems with the e-voting system. — Picture by KE Ooi

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 25 ― PKR’s secretary-general must take responsibility for problems with the e-voting system instead of blaming it on the central committee, said deputy PKR Youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin.

He said the onus is on Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to rectify the problems with the system.

“This is not a personal attack against him, I have a good relationship with Saifuddin, what I am talking about is the whole process of the voting system where the secretary-general must take pro-active steps to ensure it runs smoothly,” he said in a press conference after visiting the Seberang Jaya Expo site here.

Afif said PKR’s central committee was only involved in making the decisions and not for their implementation.

“It is the secretary-general’s office and the election committee that implemented the whole system and managed the process,” he said.

“So, he has to take responsibility. As a party leader, I have to voice up on this due to the concerns raised by the grassroots on the integrity of the e-voting system,” he said.

He said he could have accepted the results in Penang as he won, but still questioned the system.

“With questions on the integrity of the system, no matter what we do, people will not accept the results of the system,” he said.

He claimed grassroots members have lost confidence in the voting system.

“The party election process has tarnished the party’s image and there are bound to be petitions by members for the elections to be held again,” he said when asked about a petition started by PKR Permatang Pauh for voting in Permatang Pauh to be held again.

“It is the candidates’ and members’ rights to start petitions, even in general elections, people file petitions, so it is now up to the party leadership to decide on the petitions,” he said.

PKR implemented an e-voting system for its ongoing polls but issues led to chaos during polling in Kedah and Penang over the weekend, causing the elections to be postponed there.