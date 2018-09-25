Khalid Samad: City Hall to close tahfiz centre in sodomy controversy

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad says City Hall will close the tahfiz centre in Kepong due to the sodomy controversy. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — City Hall will shutter the tahfiz centre in Kepong whose principal was accused of sodomising and abusing at least nine students, said Khalid Samad.

The federal territories minister was reported as saying so by national news agency Bernama.

It is not immediately clear if the closure is due to the sodomy controversy or an unrelated reason.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa previously said he would close the centre if the principal is convicted of sodomy.

MORE TO COME