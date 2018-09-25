‘Dry Run’: After ‘Foxcatcher’, the Du Pont story continues

US director Todd Haynes. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — The wealthy Du Pont family has already been profiled, in part, through Oscar-nominated Olympic wrestling biopic Foxcatcher, and another Oscar-tier director is placing a wider focus on the Du Ponts through Dry Run.

The Du Pont family isn’t the only connection between Foxcatcher and Dry Run.

Mark Ruffalo, who played Olympic wrestler Dave Schultz in the former, is being tipped to lead the latter.

He’s to play Rob Bilott, a lawyer investigating the family’s industrial chemical company DuPont, suspected of dumping poisonous waste into local water supplies.

According to the 2016 New York Times article that told his story, Bilott found out about DuPont’s toxic activities thanks to a misunderstanding about the nature of his work.

Though working for a corporate lawyer that usually went to bat for companies like DuPont, Bilott gradually uncovered wide-ranging effects of DuPont’s highly toxic waste disposal policy that extended from local land and water supply to residents in six adjoining water districts.

Todd Haynes’ films have covered Oscar-nominated Patricia Highsmith adaptation Carol, era-straddling children’s story Wonderstruck, historical episodic drama Mildred Pierce and glam rock drama Velvet Goldmine.

A documentary about the DuPont pollution scandal, The Devil We Known, previously debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2018 where it was nominated for a Grand Jury Prize. — AFP-Relaxnews