Two policeman charged with corruption in Ipoh

Two policemen covered their faces after being charged with corruption at the Sessions Court in Ipoh Spetember 25, 2018. ― Picture by John Bunyan

IPOH, Sept 25 ― Two police corporals were jointly charged at the Session Court here with three counts of corruption for accepting RM1,800 in bribes three years ago.

Wan Nooruzhafizam WM Noor, 37, and Abd Samad Ahmad, 53, from the Narcotic Criminal Investigation Division of the Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters were accused of taking the bribes from Muhamad Saifulriezzuan Samsuddin to ignore the latter's ketum operation.

They allegedly committed the offences on Sept 2, 2015 in Kuala Kangsar town, again on October 6, 2015 near Arena Square, Kuala Kangsar, and once more on October 15, 2015 at Kampung Bendang Kering, Kuala Kangsar.

The policemen alleged received RM500, RM300 and RM1,000 in the three incidents.

They were charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 (Act No. 694) and punishable under Section 24 of the same Act and also read together with Section 28 (1) (c) of the same Act.

They face a maximum imprisonment for 20 years or five times the amount of bribe involved or RM10,000 or whichever is higher.

Sessions Judge S. Indra Nehru set bail at RM10,000 in one surety for all the three counts for each accused and ordered their passports to be surrendered.