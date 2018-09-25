Horror flick ‘Langsuir’ hits RM1m mark after four days

The official 'Langsuir' movie poster.

PETALING JAYA, Sept 25 — Horror film Langsuir hit RM1 million at the box office only four days after its release in cinemas nationwide.

It’s director Osman Ali said he did not expect such a reception especially since local hit Munafik 2 is still being screened.

“I feel thankful especially because great films such as Munafik 2 is still in the cinemas.

“I was worried whether the release date was going to be a problem but I’m thankful to the Malaysians who showed me support, I hope it continues,” he told Kosmo! Online.

The Kedah-born added that his film should face stiff competition with Adrian Teh’s Paskal due for release on September 27.

“Paskal will hit theaters soon and it should create some competition for me. But I look at it as a healthy competition.”

Osman’s best performing movie in his 19-year career was 2011’s Ombak Rindu which garnered RM11 million during its showtime.

He said a sequel for Langsuir will depend on how well it performs in the upcoming weeks.

“It’s too early for me to talk about a sequel.

“But if I get a good reception, it should prompt talks for a second part of the movie,” he said.

The horror piece was originally set for release on June 21 but Osman was forced to postpone the release till September 20 as Film Censorship Board of Malaysia (LPF) advised him to re-edit parts of the film.

The movie, produced by Guan Teamwork Pictures Sdn Bhd and Nuansa Films, features Syafiq Kyle and Hanna Delisha as the leads.

It tells an interesting and different storyline about a love story between a human and a ghost.

Besides Syafiq and Hannah, the cast includes Julia Farhana, Firdaus Nadzaman, Halim Radzi, Shahkimin, Nazri, Daaim Jailana and Naza Manas.