Putrajaya: Holistic solutions a must for refugee issue

NEW YORK, Sept 25 — The Malaysian government has defended its treatment of the over 160,000 refugees sheltering in the country.

“It should not be the responsibility of one side. Policies and measures at the global level must meet the needs of all parties as well as be formulated and implemented with effective participation from all sides,” Saifuddin said yesterday during the High-Level Event on the Global Compact for Refugees (GCR) at United Nations headquarters here.

The GCR is a legally non-binding agreement by UN member countries that will outline specific measures to improve the lives of refugees and their host communities.

The compact is expected to be formally adopted by the UN General Assembly by year end.

Saifuddin revealed that there were 161,146 asylum seekers and refugees from 59 countries residing in Malaysia as of August 31.

“We provide refugees with access to medical treatment at government healthcare services across Malaysia, while those who carry certain communicable diseases are exempt from being charged treatment fees at government facilities,” he said.

Refugees may also access education services in Malaysia through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, NGOs and refugee communities, he added.

“The protection of refugees and their welfare require a multifaceted approach, whereby the active participation of civil society and private sectors are important elements.”

At a later high-level plenary meeting on global peace in honour of late South Africa icon Nelson Mandela, Saifuddin paid tribute to the legacy of the anti-apartheid hero.

He said Malaysia and the world remember Mandela for his struggle and personal sacrifice in championing human rights for his people and for striving for global peace.

“Our country has recently concluded its 14th general election where just as the historic South African election in 1994, a new government has been empowered through the voice of the people,” said Saifuddin.