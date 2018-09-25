‘Freddy Krueger’ will return to screens for Halloween

Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger alongside Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays the family matriarch, Beverly Goldberg. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — US TV network, ABC, is resurrecting one of Hollywood’s most terrifying characters in a special Halloween episode of The Goldbergs, which returns to screens tomorrow.

Freddy’s claws will get one more outing for a special Halloween episode of The Goldbergs. The American sitcom returns tomorrow for a sixth season on the ABC network and already has a special episode in the pipeline for this spooky celebration. The production has pulled out all the stops for this seasonal special, signing up one of the cult characters of the horror genre to guest star on show, as Freddy Krueger will slip back into his razor glove for the Goldberg family. While plot details are currently being kept closely under wraps, the sitcom’s Twitter account shared a video announcing this most unusual of collaborations:

#TheGoldbergs Halloween episode this year is going to be a NIGHTMARE! @RobertBEnglund will guest star as the one and only Freddy Krueger! pic.twitter.com/JduaQYqeiP

— The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) September 21, 2018

The original actor, Robert Englund, will return to screens to play the serial killer for the first time in 15 years. The return comes at something of a surprise since the actor recently told CinemaBlend that he was hanging up his gloves: “I’m too old to do another Freddy now. If I do a fight scene now, it’s got to be real minimal because I can’t snap my head for eight different takes and different angles. My spine gets sore. I can still be mean and scary, but I’m mostly relegated now to sort of Van Helsing roles, old doctors and s**t. So it’s fun that the last moment of me ever playing Freddy is a wink to the audience.”

In spite of this, Englund steps back into role as the legendary character that he last played in 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, directed by Ronny Yu. So could this brief return lead to a veritable comeback for Freddy Krueger? After all, Michael Myers — another terrifying character from American horror movie history — will return for an 11th instalment in the Halloween franchise, October 19, some nine years since the last film outed in 2009. Plus, with reboots currently all the rage in Hollywood, the dream (or rather the nightmare) of seeing Freddy back in action seems perfectly plausible. — AFP-Relaxnews